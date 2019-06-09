|
Rita Jean McCune
Reno - Rita Jean McCune died peacefully in her sleep on 6/4/19. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on 4/1/1926 to Frank and Jean Griffin. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John J. McCune. She was always by his side, supporting him in all his endeavors. She was honored to have served as president of Lawyers Wives of Washoe County from 1967-1968, when they helped raise funds to build Whittenberg Hall, which provides a safe environment for troubled youth. Together they enjoyed many years of golfing together while belonging to Hidden Valley Country Club, where they made many lifelong friends. They also enjoyed playing Bridge and Gin Rummy with their many friends as well as traveling. Rita is survived by her son Chris McCune and his wife Cathy of Reno, her grandchildren Katie Palani of Reno, Connor McCune and his wife Kristen of Seattle, and Carrie McCune of Denver, as well as great-grandchildren Rowan and Holly Palani of Reno.
At Rita's request there will be a private family service at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 9, 2019