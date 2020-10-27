Rita Joyce Lantis
Minden - Rita Joyce Lantis, 72, of Minden, Nv passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 and is now in the arms of her savior. Rita was born July 18, 1948 in Beaumont, Tx to Joyce Polk Sauls and General Rolland Sauls.
She was married and is survived by her husband Patrick John Lantis. Rita worked at Wells Fargo Bank for 36 years and she shared her infectious laugh and gorgeous smile with everyone she came in contact with. Rita loved her dogs Moses and Dodger. She loved reading, playing games at Christmas with her friends and family, cows and loved being by the ocean. Her family will cherish many memories of trips from Lincoln City, Or to Old Orchard Beach, Me and many more adventures near and far. She may have been tiny in stature but she had a big personality and a huge heart that impacted many.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, many great friends, and her faithful dogs Bud, Light, Baron, Digitty and Turbo.
She is survived by her husband Patrick who was lucky to share 44 beautiful years with her and her loving daughter and shining star MSgt Taylor Chanell Lantis, USAF of Panama City, Fl, her mother-in-law, Theresa Lantis, of Sparks, Nv, her daughter-in-law MSgt Kelsey Keppner, USAF, Panama City, Fl and many caring cousins, Aunt and friends.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their care and concern. Instead of flowers they request you make a donation in her name to Douglas Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) 912 Pinenut Rd, Gardnerville, Nv or a charity of your choice
.
Thank you to my mother for many years of unconditional love and happiness. Though you may no longer physically be with us the joy and footprints you left on everyone who knew you will always be there. Those who live in the Lord never see each other for the last time, until then we miss and love you. XoXo