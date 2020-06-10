Rita Margaret Elliott



Rita Margaret Elliott, 85, of Reno passed into the loving arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday May 28, 2020. Rita was born March 13, 1935 in Nebraska. Rita was a loving wife, devoted mother and long time outstanding Educator. She spent many years as a teacher and then administrator in Gardnerville, NV. She was honored by the State of NV for her many contributions to education during her prestigious career. She moved to Reno after her retirement, ending a 44 year long career in education. Rita continued her involvement in advancing education through membership with PEO, where she could make a positive difference and life long friends. Rita has always been known for her giving spirit, giiving generously to those in need, as well as loving any occasion to bestow gifts upon family and friends. Rita was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 44 years, Jim. She is survived by her sister JoAnn, her son, James, and daughters Treva and Lorita, 10 Grandchildren, and 6 GreatGrandchildren. A virtual service will be held later this month through Community Fellowship. Gifts can be made to PEO scholarship fund.









