Resources
More Obituaries for R.l. Hussey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R.l. (Richard Lewis) Hussey


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R.l. (Richard Lewis) Hussey Obituary
R.L. (Richard Lewis) Hussey

Reno - R.L. (Richard Lewis) Hussey, 94, passed away at his home in Reno, NV on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1925 in Mountain Home, ID. His parents, long since deceased were Oscar Oliver and Helen Irene Lindsay Hussey. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and James; two sisters, Audrey and Ethel; a half-sister, Wilma;

and a son, Thomas Mitchell. He is survived by his wife, Amy Hussey; Amy's daughter, Jennifer Hagins; a brother, Harry; two sons, David and James; and a daughter, Roberta Parker.

R.L. briefly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. His lifetime occupation was in engine service (engineer) with the Western Pacific later Union Pacific Railroad. He retired in 1986.

R.L. requested that there be no funeral or memorial services. R.L. will be laid to rest in the Philippines.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.l.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.