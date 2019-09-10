|
|
R.L. (Richard Lewis) Hussey
Reno - R.L. (Richard Lewis) Hussey, 94, passed away at his home in Reno, NV on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1925 in Mountain Home, ID. His parents, long since deceased were Oscar Oliver and Helen Irene Lindsay Hussey. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and James; two sisters, Audrey and Ethel; a half-sister, Wilma;
and a son, Thomas Mitchell. He is survived by his wife, Amy Hussey; Amy's daughter, Jennifer Hagins; a brother, Harry; two sons, David and James; and a daughter, Roberta Parker.
R.L. briefly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. His lifetime occupation was in engine service (engineer) with the Western Pacific later Union Pacific Railroad. He retired in 1986.
R.L. requested that there be no funeral or memorial services. R.L. will be laid to rest in the Philippines.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 10, 2019