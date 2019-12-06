Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Salvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Anthony Salvo Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Anthony Salvo Sr. Obituary
Robert Anthony Salvo Sr.

A LOVING BROTHER, FATHER, PAPA, UNCLE AND FRIEND

Robert Anthony Salvo Sr. 68 of Reno, NV passed away November 28, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born in San Francisco, Ca, June 6, 1951 to the late William and Florence Salvo. Bob only finished the 9th grade but that did not stop him from being successful. He began laying flooring with his father at a young age who taught him a lot about the trade. He also worked at Meredith Steel and for the City of Reno in his early 20's. He had founded GCO Carpet in 1995. He started his life from nothing and built it up from there. He was an amazing man and did wonderful things for people close to him and acquaintances. Bob was very understanding, loving, caring and a giving person to everybody around him. He was a leader and an inspiration to everyone.

Bob is survived by his siblings Wayne Salvo, Kathy Duvall, Billy Salvo and Steve Salvo and is survived by his children Shanon Tennison, Robert Salvo Jr. and Starla Ficken He was Fantastic PAPA to 10 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD DECEMBER 29, 2019 @ 2:00PM

West 2nd st events center

600 W 2nd st

Reno, NV 89503

In lieu of flowers, please make a tribute donation, in memory of Bob, to the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation to support local children battling cancer. Please see link below for his tribute page

www.nvchildrenscancer.org/bob-salvo
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -