|
|
Robert Anthony Salvo Sr.
A LOVING BROTHER, FATHER, PAPA, UNCLE AND FRIEND
Robert Anthony Salvo Sr. 68 of Reno, NV passed away November 28, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.
He was born in San Francisco, Ca, June 6, 1951 to the late William and Florence Salvo. Bob only finished the 9th grade but that did not stop him from being successful. He began laying flooring with his father at a young age who taught him a lot about the trade. He also worked at Meredith Steel and for the City of Reno in his early 20's. He had founded GCO Carpet in 1995. He started his life from nothing and built it up from there. He was an amazing man and did wonderful things for people close to him and acquaintances. Bob was very understanding, loving, caring and a giving person to everybody around him. He was a leader and an inspiration to everyone.
Bob is survived by his siblings Wayne Salvo, Kathy Duvall, Billy Salvo and Steve Salvo and is survived by his children Shanon Tennison, Robert Salvo Jr. and Starla Ficken He was Fantastic PAPA to 10 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD DECEMBER 29, 2019 @ 2:00PM
West 2nd st events center
600 W 2nd st
Reno, NV 89503
In lieu of flowers, please make a tribute donation, in memory of Bob, to the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation to support local children battling cancer. Please see link below for his tribute page
www.nvchildrenscancer.org/bob-salvo
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019