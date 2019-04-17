|
Robert "Bob" Browne
Reno - July 28, 1931 - March 28, 2019
Bob passed away unexpectedly at his home in Reno. NV. Bob was born in New York and graduated from George Washington High School in San Francisco. He attended collage in Arizona followed by a period of time in the Naval Reserve. Bob owned a gas station in San Francisco for several years then went into the uniform business. He and his wife then moved to Dayton NV. where he continued the uniform sales business for 28 more years.
He was an avid 49er fan and loved most sports and also loved traveling with his wife to Europe and Mexico.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years. Patricia: his children, Steve (Mary) Browne, Craig (Kathy) Browne, and Sheri (Dave) Browning: his step children. Debra (Dave) Holler, Diane Hinds, Doug (Noreen) Browning, Dave (Sheri) Browning and Donnie (Anna) Wooldridge: 12 grandchildren, and 8 (soon to be 9) great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Anita Lustig, and son Kevin Browne. Bob will be greatly missed by many. Per his wishes, there will be no services and his remains will be scattered at sea. Arrangements by Affinity Cremation Society of Nevada in Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019