Reno - Robert Bryan Liebel "BOB" we lost our beloved wonderful man on April 10, 2020. He passed away at home, by his wife at his side. As a youngster his family moved from Bute Montana to Yuba City CA, and final destination Reno, Nevada. He loved Nevada. He graduated from Reno high school, immediately after graduation he joined the US Air Force, which he was so proud to serve his country. His hobby as a teenager, he enjoyed racing sports cars, and working on his cars. During his life he worked many jobs and for the last 35 year, he enjoyed his career as a realtor. He was proceeded in death by his younger sister Rita Legg. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Maggie Liebel, Sister Mona Kunchick, Brother William Liebel, Sister Betty Jean James and several nieces and nephews. Robert loved animals, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Nevada Human Society, 2825 Longley Lane, Reno, NV 89502 or www.nevadahumansociety.org. A memorial service will be held at later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
