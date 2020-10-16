1/1
Robert Bryan "Bob" Liebel
Robert Bryan "Bob" Liebel; we lost our beloved wonderful man on April 10, 2020. He passed away at home, with his wife by his side. As a youngster his family moved from Butte, Montana to Yuba City, Ca and then to his final destination of Reno. Bob graduated from Reno High School and immediately after graduation joined the US Air Force, which he proudly served. His hobbies were racing sports cars, working on cars and he loved Nevada. During his life he worked many jobs and for the last thirty-five years, he enjoyed his career as a realtor. He was proceeded in death by his younger sister, Rita Legg. Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Maggie Liebel; two sisters, Mona Kunchick and Betty Jean James; brother, William Liebel and several nieces and nephews. Robert loved animals, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane, Reno, NV 89502 or www.nevadahumanesociety.org. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11am at the Masonic Chapel, 437 Stoker Ave, Reno, NV 89503.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Masonic Chapel
