Robert Charlebois



Robert Daniel Charlebois, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, died on June 14, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born in Seattle, Washington on December 18, 1931 to Dr. Ernest F. Charlebois and Mary (Duffy) Charlebois. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Foley Charlebois, daughters Nicole Charlebois (Greg Biehler), and Adrianne Panelli (Nicolas Panelli and his children Jessica, Dominic and Anthony), granddaughters, Kayte Makowski (Austin) and Kayleen Eggleston (David), great grandsons Rhett and Ryan Makowski, brother Gerald Charlebois (Diana Hale) and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in economics, attended the University of Washington School of Law and was a veteran of the Korean War. He loved cats and a good dry martini with a twist. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed debating any topic at length. For the past 48 years he and Barbara have made their home in Sparks, Nevada where Bob took great pleasure watching his daughters grow up. He loved being a grandfather and spent countless hours playing with his grand daughters who fondly remember walks to get ice cream and his reading of "This Is the House That Jack Built." Bob also reveled in the fact he was a great grandfather and would tell anyone who would listen about his great grandsons, and how they made him smile every day. At Bob's request no services will be held, a private internment will take place at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada. In lieu of flowers Barbara asks that you stop by the 19th hole, take a moment to remember Bob, and toast his memory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store