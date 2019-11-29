|
|
Robert David Baldwin "Bob"
Nov. 14, 1932 - Nov. 14, 2019
Bob passed peacefully at Renown Medical Center due to a fall at his home.
His loving family who lived in the area were at his side. He enjoyed most when family was gathered for the holidays, barbeque or watching his favorite sport, football.
He was born on Long Island, New York in the town of Freeport. His father worked for the Army Corps of Engineers so his elementary school years consisted of numerous moves to accommodate the travel to new job sites. The family set down roots so their children, Bob & Ruth could attend high school in one place. In 1950 he graduated from Hudson High School in Hudson, New York. He was class president and best athlete.
Bob attended what was then Cortland State Teachers College where he met the love of his life, Alice. They married and Bob followed his Dad into construction. He worked on the New York State Thruway, New Jersey Turnpike, and Massachusetts Turnpike part of Eisenhower's Highway System. Being young , aggressive and talented in the field, he soon became a foreman then superintendent of turnpike road construction jobs.
In 1965, with four growing children and moving frequently like he did when growing up, it was decided to follow his sister to Reno where he could work most of the year, They arrived in Reno in February 1965 and knew this was home Bob was a member of Local #3 Operating Engineers Union for 54 years. His last years of work he was superintendent at the landfill for Reno Disposal. He retired in December of 1995.
Bob enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing and two trips to fish in Alaska
His passion was coaching with Little League, Babe Ruth Baseball and Pop Warner Football. He devoted 40 years to local youth. When he stopped coaching he was President of Pop Warner and in1996 was named Volunteer of the Year for the Pacific Northwest Region of Pop Warner Little Scholars Inc.
Bob and Alice loved going to the Wolf Pack games, especially football and tailgating with the gang, baseball at Peccole Park, and basketball at Lawlor. They were fans of the Aces and had season tickets from April 17, 2009, inauguration day.
Bob was proceeded in death by his parents, Alma Miller Baldwin, David Burch Baldwin and sister Ruth Baldwin Alford. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alice, daughter Deborah, sons, Gary, Thomas, Robert, and David. He also leaves grandchildren, Heather Maselli(John), Adam Murray(Krystin), Crystal Brewer(Jessie), Gary David Jr.(Randy), Caitlin Baldwin, Justin Baldwin, Christopher Baldwin, Jason Smith.and 13 great-grandchildren.
His wife would like to thank the crews of Sparks Fire Department and Remsa that aided her when Bob needed their assistance. The doctors who treated his failing health for many years Dr.Spivack, Dr.Witmer, Peter S. Clark and Michelle.
A celebration of his life was held at St. Lukes Lutheran Church on December 3.
In memory of Bob, you may make a donation to Reno-Sparks Assistance League, P.O. Box 7376, Reno, NV 89510-7376 or a .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, 2019