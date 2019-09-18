|
Robert Dean Hector Sr.
Reno - Robert Dean Hector Sr., went home to his Lord and Savior, Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born to Donald Dewitt Hector and Marian (Bailey) Hector, in Dekalb, Illinois, July 17 1948.
Bob was the third oldest of four siblings. William B. (Bill) Hector, (Florence) David D. Hector, (Pat) Allan F. Hector, (Pam).
Bob joined the U.S. Army in 1966, after Basic and A.I.T. Bob extended six months in Vietnam to go to a 1st Air Cavalry Division Position. The 1st Cav. had the mission to reinforce the Marines during the Tel Offensive in 1968.
Upon returning to the states, he attended several schools, Clinical Specialist School, Physician Assistant School, And the Emergency Medical Program. Bob worked the Emergency Room pretty much exclusively because of his training.
Returning once again to the battlefield for Operation Desert Shield / The Gulf War. Bob retired from the Army in 1991.
Bob returned to work in the E.R. at Clarksville Memorial Hospital, Clarksville, Tennessee, And later for the E.R. at St Vincent's Hospital, In Billings, Montana. Bob retired and moved to Reno, and later, Sparks, Nevada.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Marian Hector, And his brother Bill. He leaves behind his wife, Linda Kay Hector, And his adult children: Tina (Johnny), Robert Jr (Tricia), Donna (Will), Cliff (Kim). Bob had Nieces, Nephews, And Grandchildren, all of whom he dearly loved. A Military Service with Honors will be held at Northern Nevada Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, Nevada, September 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hope 2 One Life Co Nadine Hart P.O. Box 21112 Billings, MT 59104.
The Funeral arrangements are provided by: Truckee Meadows Cremation and Burial 616 South Wells Avenue Reno, NV 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019