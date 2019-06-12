|
Robert Dennis Wiley II
Reno - Robert Dennis Wiley II of Reno, Nevada, was born on March 10, 1944 in Portland, Oregon, and passed away on June 4th, 2019 in Reno, Nevada.
Dennis Wiley joined the United States Navy in 1961. One of "Tunny's Tigers," Dennis Wiley served with the sailors of the USS Perch, USS Tunny, and USS Grayback conducting unconventional warfare missions with UDT/SEAL operators against the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese during the Vietnam War. In 1977, Dennis Wiley was advanced to the rank Master Chief Petty Officer. In 1979, Dennis joined the elite of the elite by being selected as a United States Navy Master Diver. After being honorably discharged in 1997 with over 36 years of naval service, MMCM (MDV/SS/SW) Dennis Wiley retired to Portland, Oregon where he became an adjudication officer for the Immigration and Naturalization Service. Retiring again from the Department of Homeland Security, Master Diver Wiley moved to Reno, Nevada where he became very active in several veterans organizations, including the United States Submarine Veterans - Corvina Base, serving as their president.
He is survived by his wife Lily S. Wiley, his son Robert Dennis Wiley III, his daughter Jane Boyle, and his two grandsons, Patrick Rumble and Owen Wiley.
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 12, 2019