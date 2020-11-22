1/1
Robert E. Lindsey Jr.
Robert E. Lindsey Jr.

Reno - Robert E. Lindsey Jr. fell asleep with the Lord on November 18, 2020, under the loving, devoted and never wavering care of his beloved wife of 65 years; Georgene. He was born on June 10, 1932 in New York City, the son of Lt. Col. Robert E. and Joy Lindsey, Sr. As the son of a military officer he lived in numerous places, including Occupied Japan, where he climbed Mt. Fuji. Robert graduated from the Virginia Military Institute. While at VMI he met the love of his life, Georgene. They were married in Petersburg, Virginia in 1955. He accepted a commission into the US Army as a Second Lieutenant, and they were stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma, with the 246th Field Artillery Missile Battalion. After being discharged, he pursued a very successful career serving the Veterans Administration. He had achieved Senior Executive Service Status and was the Western Region Director for the Department of Veterans Affairs upon retirement. He and Georgene retired to Reno in 1996.

He is survived by his wife Georgene, three sons, Robert E. Lindsey III (Susan), George Lindsey (Shari), and John T. Lindsey (Kristin), and his brother David. He has 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Bob was an avid reader, enjoyed travel, and loved meeting people. He was a member of Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church and past Parish Council member. Memorials can be directed to the Veteran's Administration Guest House in Reno or Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church.

May his memory be eternal.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
