Robert Earl DeuPree
Reno - Robert Earl DeuPree, January 20, 1944 - September 11, 2019
Rob died at home in Reno with his wife at his side. Rob was a retired police chief and served 36 years in law enforcement. A graduate of Colorado University, Boulder. He also was a graduate of the FBINA #137, Law Specialist School and named Man of the Year in Jefferson County, Colorado.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, LaDean. His Daughter; CaSandra Moraitis of Denver and her husband George, Son Dennis DeuPree, sister Ginny Ann Murphy and husband Jack, brother Paul Deupree and his wife Tina, 5 grand children and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no service, but Rob did request any donations be to Renown Infusion Center, c/o Renown Hospital 1155 Mill St. Reno, Nevada 89521.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 22, 2019