Robert Earle Hooker Obituary
February 15, 1960 - January 17, 2020

Bob left us on the morning of Friday, January 17, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep after years of battling terminal illness.

Bob, originally from San Jose, CA moved to Reno in the 90's.

Bob is survived by Janette Cotton, his significant other and best friend of 11 years; Wilma Hooker, his mother; Troy Hooker, his brother; Sarah Stagner, his niece; and Jason Hooker, his nephew. Bob was preceded in death by Robert E. Hooker, his father.

Bob will be remembered fondly for his intelligence, wonderful sense of humor, and his love of magic, cards and sports. Bob's gruff exterior concealed his kindness for animals and for those less fortunate.

There will be a reception for friends and family on February 15, 2020 (Bob's birthday) in Reno, Nevada.

Please email [email protected] for time and location.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020
