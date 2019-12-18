|
Robert Edward (Bob) Beach was born in Winnemucca, Nevada on 8/8/36. He was a true Nevadan.
Being part of a military family they lived in southern Nevada, Oakland, California, and Utah when he was quite young. When his dad went into active service over seas, the family moved back to Winnemucca.
He was always a big boy and for him to be able to work on the Quinn River ranch in Winnemucca, he said he was a "16 year old" from age 12 to 16. He graduated from Humboldt County High School as valedictorian and then went on to banking and worked in several Nevada communities, Gardnerville, Fallon and Winnemucca. His favorite assignment with First National Bank of Nevada was regional. He loved doing business with the ranchers in the "cow counties."
In 1958 he and Gail Morgan were married and started their family. Dawn April came first and then William Edward. 4-H became a large part of the Beach family life. He also became active in Masonry when he was in Gardnerville. He remained active in the Shrine after his year as potentate. He became a member of the Shrine Hospital Board of Governers for 9 years. He was a member of Scottish Rite from 1969. Bob had membership in Kerak Arabian Band, Order of Quatzacoatl and Royal Order of Jesters. He and associates were instrumental in Northern Nevada Finance and he became president of Western Thrift.
In 1989 Bob lost Gail to illness. He married Nancy Svenson and though that marriage ended, they remained good friends. In 2003 he renewed a friendship with Patricia Sandstrom at the Shrine East-West game in San Francisco. They were married in 2004 and had 15 wonderful years together. They loved camping in Bodega Bay and at Davis Lake.
Another part of his life was his love and devotion to the Reno Rodeo. He shot the starting gun for the businessmen's steer decorating contest for years. He became President of the Reno Rodeo in 1987 and was proud to have helped develop the Reno Rodeo Foundation with Grant Dalen.
Bob was pre-deceased by his parents, wife Gail, brother John, sister Nancy and son Bill. He leaves daughter Dawn, grandchildren Julian, Ian, Gianna Skovajsa and several nieces and nephews, and wife Pat Beach.
The service will be held at the Kerak Shrine Temple on December 28th at 2:00 p.m. at 4935 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada 89502.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the in Sacramento, to 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019