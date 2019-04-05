Services
Trinity Episcopal Church
200 Island Ave
Reno, NV 89501
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
200 Island Avenue
Reno, NV

Robert F. Kolbet Obituary
Robert F. Kolbet

Reno - Robert F. Kolbet, a 77 year resident of Reno, Nevada passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019. Robert was born on June 07, 1939 to Rosa and Ralph Kolbet in Hastings, Nebraska. The family moved from Nebraska to Reno in 1941 where Ralph worked at Hawthorne Ammunition Depot. Robert was a graduate of Reno High School and enlisted on his seventeenth birthday. He was subsequently nominated for West Point by Nevada Congressman Walter Baring. He was a certified sharp shooter and, among other things, served in the 338th Chemical Company and United States Army Reserve. With longtime friend, Eugene Gammel he subsequently owned and operated a business named Police Specialties of Nevada. He was a fifth degree black belt in Jiu Jitsu, skilled electrician, loved to ride motorcycles, drive fast cars, and anything there is to do with rifles in the spacious Nevada desert. In his later years, he joined the family business, Deluxe Laundry, which operated on Wells Avenue for more than fifty years. He is survived by his brother Richard Kolbet of Reno, NV, two sons, Daniel Kolbet of Spanish Springs, Nevada and Paul Kolbet of Wellesley, Massachusetts, nephew Layne Kolbet, niece Tiffany Kolbet, four grandchildren David Jay Kolbet-Clausell, Anastasia Carraher, Joshua Kolbet, Chloé Kolbet, and twelve great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 200 Island Avenue, Reno NV on Saturday, April 6 at 2pm. Internment with military honors will follow at Sierra Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
