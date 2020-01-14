|
|
Robert Francis Enewold, Jr. (Bobby)
January 9, 1936 - January 11, 2020 Beloved father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, Robert Francis Enewold Jr. ("Bobby"), passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his brother, Jonathan, who died at 11. A teacher to all, he will be missed.
Bobby was born in Omaha, Nebraska on January 9, 1936 to two very devoted parents, Robert Francis Enewold Sr. and Frances Silkett Enewold. As the eldest of nine children, Bobby watched over his siblings: Patty Mayer, Jonathan Enewold, Thomas Enewold, Mike Enewold, Margaret Heckenlively, Jerry Enewold, Walter Enewold and Katie Enewold. He attended Saint Phillip Mary for elementary and North High School in Omaha before his family moved to Reno, Nevada in July 1952. The eternal prankster, Bobby used to tell his siblings that if they cried on the way to school their tears would freeze.
Learning the value of hard work, Bobby started his first job at 12 years old making sandwiches at Evelyn's Deli. But it wasn't long before he found his calling as a petroleum engineer technician at T&T Engineering in 1955. Working hard to make a name for himself, he and his brother bought the business in 1992 and renamed it B&T Sales & Service, Inc., where he worked for 40 years.
In 1959, he married Diane Callahan - the love of his life for 60 years and into eternity. They had two beautiful children, Cindy Enewold Masterson and James Enewold, and two grandchildren, Remy Masterson and Wyatt Masterson. His family will tell you he was a master teacher who loved to hunt and fish, taking his family and friends to Pyramid Lake for boating and skiing often. But if he wasn't on the lake, Bob enjoyed playing games. For example, he would pick Cindy up from school and drop by the "Cue and Cushion" to play pool, bribing Cindy with a Reese's peanut butter cup so she would not tell her mom. Or, he would coach James on the little league field teaching him the lifelong American pastime of "catch."
Bobby retired in 2005 leaving B&T Sales & Service, Inc. to James to continue his legacy, giving him more time to garden and tend to the things he loved most. The dirt was his canvas and the yard became his masterpiece. Diane recalls coming home from a trip to a beautifully designed rose garden that he built to surprise her. She was his reason for everything and that garden was his love song.
In his late years, Bobby kept working hard and smart, followed throughout the house by his furry friends. He loved sports, a cold beer, and keeping his hands busy while listening to the games on the radio - never one to waste time. His passion for life was contagious. Whether you were working with him, learning from him or playing against him, he kept you honest and made you work for it. His brilliance was delivered in the humblest of ways, encouraging you to do better and making you want more.
Some people simply make your life better by touching it. Bobby's hands were a special gift, his mind was his roadmap, and his heart lead the way and we all followed. You will be missed by all of the lives you touched and we pray that you will continue to watch over us from the home you have made for us in heaven. Until we meet again. Rest in Peace.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Walton's Funerals & Cremations, Sierra Chapel, 875 W 2nd St, Reno, NV 89503. Burial will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Callahan Ranch Cemetery. Celebration of Life will immediately follow the burial at Robert's Residence in Washoe Valley. For questions, please call Diane at (775) 849-1052.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020