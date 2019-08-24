|
|
Robert (Bob) G. Jones
Reno - In the company of his loving family, Bob passed away on August 15, 2019.
Bob was born to Blythe and Marjorie Jones on May 1, 1946 in Kimberly, Nevada, then grew up in Ely, Nevada. He attended University of Nevada for a Bachelors in Political Science and Masters in Public Administration. He served our country in the US Army as a surgical tech in Landstuhl, Germany during Vietnam. He met his wife Linda and had two children, Erica and Christopher.
Bob dedicated his career to serving Nevadans as the Executive Director of the Builders Association of Northern Nevada, a non profit organization. During that time he served on the State Board of Health, Sierra Pacific Power Consumer Panel, State Committee for Occupational Excellence, Director of the Nevada Clean Committee, Key Congressional contact for NAHB, Builders Association Endowment Advisor, Advisory Board for TMCC, Salvation Army and the College of Education at UNR. Last, but not least....coached Little League Baseball for twelve years.
Most important to Bob were his family and friends, his love for Nevada and his community, his country and his lifetime devotion to the Wolf Pack and the New York Yankees.
Bob is survived by his wife, two children and their spouses, six grandchildren, two sisters, extended family and close friends, of which he loved very much.
Bob proudly founded the Builders Association Charity (BAC). Any donations can be made to BAC at www.thebuilders.com.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019