|
|
Robert Gene Bowen
On February 9th Robert Gene "Bobby" Bowen, in his 70th year, with great Grace and dignity transitions into the infinite light of spirit in a house filled with his much-loved family, friends, and one special Pitbull Roxanne.
Robert was master artist and creative wood worker and finish carpenter who was always willing to mentor and share his best knowledge and skill.
Though Kentucky born, "Home means Nevada" meant everything to Robert who valued the truckee river spectacular Sierras and sunsets and his Elko "Papa Bobby" family.
He was ever grateful for Donner Lake 4th of July and fabulous trips to Fort Bragg and his BMW motorcycles too!
Love and appreciation to family, loyal friends, The good gracious doctors, Infusion dept, Nurses and staff of the Reno VA Hosipital for nurturing and support. Light and love, Your beloved Fiance and Partner, Pati Duval
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 29, 2020