Robert Hadley
Robert Hadley was born in 1936 to William H. Hadley Sr. and Mary E. Cronen. He has 2 siblings, William Jr. (Delores) of San Leandro California, and Richard (Marie 2017) of South Jordan, Utah. He leaves many nieces, nephews and his faithful dog Bucky. His mother (1915-1989) and father (1906-1998), and sister Diane (1942-1994) preceded him to heaven.
Bob spent time in the Reno Air National Guard as a young man. His father and mother owned a service station (which is still there) and a restaurant in Verdi, NV where he also worked.
In 1961 he married Carol Farmer of Burley, Idaho. From that union came his daughter Kenna Sue. Bob, Carol, and Suzie camped, water skied, and shared numerous adventures. This union also brought him a loving extended family in Idaho.
In 1980, he married Julia in Fernley, NV. They later divorced, but he continued to make Fernley his full-time home until his retirement.
During the 1980's and 90's he took trips with his "Brother"-in-law, Stan Catlett. They went to different places around the world including China's Great Wall to House Boats in the San Juan Islands. The town of Stanley, Idaho is not so named because they were there.
Bob attended many games and adamantly supported the Reno Nevada Wolf Pack and "his" San Francisco 49ers….yohoyoho.
He retired in 2001 from Truck driving after approximately 40 years. He then spent numerous summers in Newport, OR and numerous winters in Yuma, AZ. He hadn't worn long pants for many years.
He loved his German Shepherds, Schnauzers, Dalmatian, and King Charles Cavalier Spaniels.
Bob was a man of many words (sometimes strong, you never had to ask him what he really meant), and a huge heart. He therefore made friends easily. Over the years, he had long-term relationships with many wonderful people. He made lifelong friends. He continued through his last days helping others in need. He would take the shirt off his back if he thought it would make a difference. For that, the people that cared about him dot the Oregon coastline, North Central Nevada, Las Vegas, Idaho, California, Utah and Arizona. There were hundreds of phone calls, greetings, and monthly meals with his friends. Uncle Bob and his family would like to thank Bill and Diane Gerrard, and Jim and Anne Edmonston, for all their one-call-away assistance and uplifting that they provided over the many years.
Bob missed Kenna Sue with all his heart. He never was able to patch the hole since her passing (1960-2014).
Bob lived his life his way. He had an amazing 20 years in retirement. He rode across the finish line on January 5, 2020. Please help us celebrate Bob on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 11am till 2pm at Pinocchio's 4820 Vista Blvd., Sparks, NV 89346.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020