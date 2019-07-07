|
|
Robert Henry Hill
Sparks - Robert Henry Hill, 83, passed away on July 1, 2019 surrounded by family. Robert was born on July 9, 1935 in Lackawanna, NY. Robert was the oldest of 5 children. He graduated from Lackawanna High School in 1954. He made his way to Nevada in 1963 after working in the steel mills for several years. He served in the Army Reserve for 8 years while in New York. Once arriving in Nevada, he spent most of his career as a slot machine technician. Robert was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus for close to 40 years.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Anna Munley Hill, his parents John and Edna Hill, his brother Carl Hill (Marge), his sister Marcia McDonald, and his sister Norma Carlson.
He is survived by his sister Janet Tredo, his brother-in-law Jim Carlson, his children Anne L. McHorney (Steve), Lynn Lawson (Mark), and Robert McGinty (Celia).
Robert is also survived by his grandchildren Kayla Canady (Matt), Logan Depue, Brenda Hill (Mike), Mathew Biggins (Kelly), Sean McGinty (Tara), and Alison McGinty. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Saria, Devin, Ryan (Ariel), Caleb, Rachel, Elijah, Ezekiel, Cedar, and Elliot. His great, great grandchildren Bailey, Aria, and Korey also survive Robert. Robert is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life and memorial mass is scheduled for 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Community, 5650 Vista Blvd in Sparks, NV.
Robert's family would like to thank Kindred Home Health and Kindred Hospice for the attentive and thorough care of Robert. The family would like to send a special thank you to Moreland Physical Therapy for their share in brightening Robert's physical and mental well-being. The family would also like to send out an enormous thank you to his caretakers from J & S Senior Services, Sara, Andrew, Jessie, Nedra, Courtney, and Jean. Your care and love for Robert in his time of need always went above and beyond. You will forever be our family. Arrangements were entrusted to Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Robert's name to .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 7, 2019