Reno - Robert Jacob Rodefer "Bob" passed on June 25, 2020 in Reno, Nevada. He was born on December 15, 1929 in the family home in Shadyside, Ohio. He was raised in the Ohio Valley and graduated from Shadyside High School in 1947. Bob took great pride in being from Shadyside, which found its start in 1879 when the railroad was extended to the area, along the Rodefer Farm where the train would stop for the conductor to have lunch under the trees that dotted the farm or on the "shady side of the track." His father, Charles Wells Rodefer even served as the town's mayor.



Following high school, Bob enlisted in U.S. Army where he rose to the rank of Corporal. In 1958, he earned his B.A. in History from the Ohio State University and graduated from Moritz College of Law at Ohio State in 1960, where he was a member of the Swan Inn Chapter of Phi Delta Phi. He began his nearly 25-year career as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in September 1960 when he was stationed in Portland, Oregon. Thereafter, he served in the Santa Fe and Hobbs, New Mexico offices of the FBI before being assigned to a Civil Rights Task Force in Fayetteville, North Carolina. In 1967, he transferred to Nevada where Bob briefly worked in Las Vegas, before relocating to Reno and then opening the FBI office in Carson City in 1969. During his career, he worked on such notable cases as the murder of the three civil rights workers that was the basis of the movie, Mississippi Burning, the D.B Cooper hijacking, the Harvey's bombing and Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal's car bombing, among other high-profile matters. Upon his retirement in 1984, Bob was a private investigator for local law firms and the Motion Picture Association of America, an Investigator for the Nevada Attorney General's Office and served with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Parole and Probation.



Bob liked spending time with family, friends and connecting with former law enforcement colleagues, including ex-FBI Agents. Never one to be tied-down, he preferred to be outside where he enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing, traveling, attending sporting events at the University of Nevada, Reno and watching his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes play football.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Wells Rodefer and Mary Adeline (Conway) Rodefer, and his brother, John Wells Rodefer. Bob is survived by his children, Jeffrey R. Rodefer (of Las Vegas and Carson City) and Terri Ann Rodefer (of Carson City), as well as his step-daughter, eight step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at noon in the pavilion area at Bowers Mansion State Park in Washoe Valley, Nevada.









