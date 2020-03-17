|
|
Robert John Arndell
June 14, 1934 to
November 22, 2019
Robert John Arndell was born on June 14th, 1934 to George and Alma Arndell in Reno, Nevada. He lost his very long battle of heart disease and left this earth peacefully surrounded by his loving family. His grandson, RJ Arndell III, a US Marine, came home on leave to spend time with him and share some final memories.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Arndell who was his lifelong partner and the love of his life. He was also survived by his two brothers, Jess and Joe, a younger sister Carol (all of Reno), his daughter Lynn Jolly and son Robert J. Arndell, Jr. (and wife Amber). He was also blessed with four wonderful grandchildren, David Hyland (wife Michelle), Jared Hyland (wife Jessica), RJ Arndell III and Parker Arndell and four great-grandchildren, Dakota, Addison, Wyatt and Cole Hyland (all of Oregon). He was also blessed with a lifetime friend, Earnie Bowers (and his partner Diane), who was there with him throughout all of his endeavors.
Robert (Bob) grew up in Reno, Nevada and graduated from Reno High School where he was a star on the football field. He was offered a scholarship but chose to be a fire fighter and EMT and later transitioned to the construction field. He loved fishing and taught all of his children and grandchildren to fish and enjoy the outdoors. Dad and Mom (and the dog, Brandy) had many fun gold mining adventures in Oregon, Nevada and California. In September of 2019 He and his wife, Margaret, transitioned to Oregon to be with family.
There will be no services at the direction of the deceased. If you know Dad, you know that he would love for you to crack a beer and think of all of the great times in his life.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020