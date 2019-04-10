|
|
Robert L. Capurro
Sparks - Robert L. Capurro passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by his wife of over 50 years, family, and friends.
Born in Sparks, NV in 1929, he was the youngest of 6. He retired from John Ascuaga's Nugget after 40+ years of service. He loved card games, hunting, fishing, and renovating houses alongside his wife.
He is survived by his wife Marcella, a blended family of 11 children (3 who preceded him in death), and numerous other family and friends. He will be remembered for his deep love for his wife, his devotion to his family, and his ability to see the good in everyone.
In lieu of a service, the family will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019