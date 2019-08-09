|
Robert L. Hunter, Sr.
Bishop - Robert ("Bob") Lawrence Hunter Sr. was born on January 28, 1940, in Bishop, CA. He was the second of three children born to Connie and Eunice Hunter. In Bob's adolescence, the family relocated to the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony in Nevada. Bob was an enrolled member of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.
Bob graduated from Reno High School in 1958. He excelled in athletics, lettering as a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball, and served as a member of student council during his junior and senior years. He was elected class president during his junior year while also serving as president of Block R Athletic Organization.
Bob attended the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) where he played football for the Wolfpack, and was one of only several Freshmen to letter in football. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration from UNR in 1964. During college, he met and married Edith Marie Manning of Owyhee, NV. The young couple eventually had four children: Robb, Marcie, Randy and Brent.
Bob's career started with the Reno Chamber of Commerce as an assistant statistician, and as a management trainee for J.C. Penny's of Reno. In 1965, he served as director of native youth programs and then went on to be the second director of the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada (ITCN) from 1966 to 1971. He attended law school at Arizona State University for one year, then became Executive Director of the National Indian Health Board in Denver, CO.
In 1974, Bob became the superintendent for the Western Nevada Agency of the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). He held that position for 34 years retiring in 2007. As Superintendent, he worked with leaders across Indian Country, the State of Nevada, and Washington D.C. to improve conditions in tribal communities. His work with tribal governments aided in the protection of trust assets for future generations. In retirement, Bob continued to be a highly respected authority on federal Indian policy and current affairs. In 2015, he served as President for the Washoe Travel Plaza Realty Board and played an integral role in the recently constructed Wa She Shu Travel Plaza.
In 1992, Bob married Melva Shaw of Wadsworth, NV, who shared his passion for tribal policy and politics. They lived in Carson City with their two dogs Ira and Ebi, and were married for 26 years until Melva's passing in December 2018. The two enjoyed fishing, traveling, and attending UNR football games, and were regulars at Ed's Doghouse where Bob competed in pool leagues around the Reno and Carson areas.
Being a first-class athlete in his younger years, Bob was inducted into the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016. He also received many accolades, both professional and personal, throughout his life. He loved the outdoors, participating in many recreational activities throughout California and Nevada.
In addition to his wife Melva, Bob was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Mary and Jim Hunter; maternal grandparents Emma and Nick Brazzanovich; mother Eunice and father Connie; brother Gordon ("PeeWee"); and daughter, Marcie. He is survived by his sister Ernestine; his sons Robert, Randy, and Brent; his grandchildren Sunny Rae, Tashina, Robert, Ondrea, Robert RedHawk, Shayleah, Raynie, Dayann, Ethan, Connie, Lyric, Kassidy, Kiona, and Rylee; his great-grandchildren Blaine, Daisy, Elizabeth, Tyson, Akatahni, Lawrence, Kenna, Kyra, Ashlyn, Adelyn, T.C., Roewen, Jordan, Paige, and Edith; and his wife's children and grandchildren. They all loved and respected him immensely - he will be dearly missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019