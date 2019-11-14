|
|
Robert L. Keiser
Robert L. Keiser (Bob) passed away at the age of 98, years young, November 6, 2019. Bob will be laid to rest in Dayton Ohio, next to his mother and father.
Not only has his adopted family of 20 years lost an amazing man, the world has lost a great man. He was a world traveler and marveled at the beauty. He loved playing pool at the Reno Senior Center & was proud of being one of 6 people that helped remodel the pool room for the Center. While learning ballroom dancing at the Center he met his second partner in life.
He leaves behind the "love of his life" and partner of 20 years Valda (Val), her two daughters, three grandsons, and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie Branin-Keiser. & survived by her brother, Lloyd Branin.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Eden Hospice, 907 Mountain St, Carson City, NV 89703-3819.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019