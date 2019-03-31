Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Maldonado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Maldonado Sr.


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert L. Maldonado Sr. Obituary
Robert L. Maldonado Sr.

Sparks - Robert L. Maldonado Sr.

9-16-1925—3-25-19

Roberto (Bob) passed away in his home on March 25, 2019. Roberto was born in Brownsville, Texas to Guadalupe and Josepha Maldonado. He served in the US Navy during WWII on board the USS Lexington. He married Maria Aguilar on April 15, 1947, soon after moving to Sparks, where he spent years coaching baseball. He retired from Southern Pacific Railroad and the Naval Reserve.

He is preceded in death by his wife Maria, Son John Joseph, and daughter Dora Lynn. He leaves behind sons Robert Jr. of Vacaville, Calif. and Danter of sparks, grandchildren Julia and Nicolas of sparks, Kristina of Oklahoma City, OK, Staci, Casey, and Jamie of Vacaville, Calif. He also leaves great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a sister Estella of Brownsville, Texas. Services will be held at Walton Funeral Home. 875 W. 2nd St. Reno
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now