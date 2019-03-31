|
Robert L. Maldonado Sr.
Sparks - Robert L. Maldonado Sr.
9-16-1925—3-25-19
Roberto (Bob) passed away in his home on March 25, 2019. Roberto was born in Brownsville, Texas to Guadalupe and Josepha Maldonado. He served in the US Navy during WWII on board the USS Lexington. He married Maria Aguilar on April 15, 1947, soon after moving to Sparks, where he spent years coaching baseball. He retired from Southern Pacific Railroad and the Naval Reserve.
He is preceded in death by his wife Maria, Son John Joseph, and daughter Dora Lynn. He leaves behind sons Robert Jr. of Vacaville, Calif. and Danter of sparks, grandchildren Julia and Nicolas of sparks, Kristina of Oklahoma City, OK, Staci, Casey, and Jamie of Vacaville, Calif. He also leaves great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a sister Estella of Brownsville, Texas. Services will be held at Walton Funeral Home. 875 W. 2nd St. Reno
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019