Robert L. Pruitt
1955 - 2020
Robert L. Pruitt

Robert L. Pruitt left this life to be with our heavenly father and his beloved wife Elizabeth Janette on 06/09/2020.

Robert Louis (RL) Pruitt was born in Dardanelle, AR on 08/03/1955 to John Allen & Georgia Ann Goswick-Pruitt and was the youngest of 9 children.

RL married Elizabeth (Janette) Pruitt on 11/29/1954 in Jefferson Co. AR

He served his country in the US Airforce from 11/1953 - 11/1957 first as a jet engine mechanic and then as a crew chief on a C-130. He worked for Western Pacific Railroad as a brakeman/conductor for 42 years.

RL was an amazing husband, father, papa, and uncle to his family. Family was everything. He was involved in every aspect of his childrens,

grandchildrens and great-grandchildrens sports and everyday life.

RL was preceded in death by Janette, his loving wife of 64 years. His parents, 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

He is survived by his sons Robbie (Michell), Allen (Sandy), Tim and daughter Teresa (Herb); grandchildren Chandra, Andria, Jake, Kaileen, Cole, Christopher and Malaina and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the Renown Medical Staff for the exceptions made for us to spend his last days with him and for the amazing compassion they showed to the entire family.

A private family funeral will be held. He will be laid to rest at the Shady Grove Cemetery in Portola, CA.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Manni Funeral Home of Portola.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Manni Funeral Home
380 Rio Grande St
Portola, CA 96122
(530) 832-4673
