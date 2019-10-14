|
|
Robert Lee Dalton
- - My loving boyfriend, Robert Lee Dalton, passed away on September 4th, 2019 at the age of 54. He was preceded in death by his father, Lee A. Dalton, a US Army Captain, and his brother, Danny. His mother, Fran Gentry, passed away 25 hours later on Sept. 5th. Robert is survived by his two children, Satori and Daniel, and his sister, Sharla.
Robert was born in Ft. Stewart, GA, on September 30, 1964. As a child, his family moved around with the army. Between 1969 and 1971, he lived at General Custer's house in Fort Riley, KS, where his sister Sharla was born. Other places he lived are Corpus Christi, TX, where he has aunts and uncles and cousins, and Reno, NV where he spent his final days. Robert considered San Francisco, CA his home, however, where he lived for over 20 years. Robert loved music and he loved to dance. He was also an amazing poet. He was an artist.
There was never, and will never be, anyone like Robert. He was a true original. He had the purest of hearts and enjoyed sharing laughter with others. He was generous to a fault with his friends and co-workers, stray animals, and strangers. He was beloved by those who knew him best, and the world is a dimmer place without him. I cherish every moment Robert and I shared, and I am grateful to God for pairing us together. Robert is remembered as a kind, loving, good man who had a profound affect on my life. He was an angel on earth, and he is now most definitely an angel in heaven, where his pure heart was needed back home.
I encourage everyone to please share any memories you have of Robert, or say a few words, here in the legacy guestbook. Let him know he was loved and that he will not be forgotten.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019