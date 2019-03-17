|
Robert Leland Frenkel
August 29, 1937 - March 4, 2019 Reno - Robert (Bob) Leland Frenkel died peacefully on March 4, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born in San Francisco to Gustav and Grace Frenkel, and later moved with his family to Marin County. Bob was class president of the first graduating class of Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo as well as captain of the football team. Bob went on to attend The College of Marin and then University of Nevada - Reno, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He earned a Master's in Engineering from San Jose State.
At age 18, Bob joined the Naval Reserve. He served four years active duty and continued with the Navy Corps of Engineers (Seabees) for 35 years before retiring as Captain.
Bob met Elizabeth (Betty) Fantone in Art Appreciation class at UNR. The two were married in 1961 and started thier family in Hawaii, where Bob was stationed. Bob began his civilian engineering career in Sunnyvale, California and then moved to Denver, Colorado, where he worked for 20 years for Coors, accumulating multiple patents in the recycling division. Bob and Betty moved back to California for several years before retiring in Reno.
Bob most enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing, skiing, supporting a variety of local sports, and traveling with Betty. He was always curious about the natural world and passed this love on to his children and grandchildren. He was a creator and a builder and could fix anything. A man of few words, his greatest gift was patience and calm, characteristics that were always appreciated by those who loved him.
Bob is survived by his wife, Betty, his three children, Laura Williams, Lisa Riddiough, and Robert D. Frenkel, and eight grandchildren, Jack, Hayley, Evan, and Kellie Williams, James and Julia Ormond, and Charlotte and Bradley Frenkel.
A celebration of life will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (https://www.alz.org/nca/donate) or any US military philanthropy.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019