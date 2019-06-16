Robert LeRoy Smith



Reno - A farm boy born in Phillipsburg, Kansas on September 29, 1930. He graduated from Phillipsburg High School then moved west to Reno. The Rumbaugh's, another family from Kansas, helped him get a start in Reno. He worked for Tahoe Timber Lumber Company as a millwright. Then the Korean War started and he was drafted. After training he saw front line action and his bravery was featured in the book 'Pork Chop Hill'.



He was awarded a Silver Star for bravery and came home with the rank of Master Sargent. After returning to Reno he went back to work for the Mill. His skills as a carpenter and mechanic kept him busy building not only his house but helping friends build theirs. He married his first wife and had a Son, Robert I. Smith. He worked hard as a single Dad until he met Ella Charley, they married and had a daughter, Pamela. During that time he worked two jobs, Tahoe Timber and Vaughn Mill to save money to build a house in town for his family.



When Tahoe Timber closed his best friend Bob Justice convinced him to go to work for the Postal Service. He started out carrying mail and working at Vaughn Mill in the evenings. He worked his way up to the Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds. His years at the Post Office allowed him to enjoy time off hunting and fishing with friends and family. The Carter's, The Rumbaugh's, The Marsh's and Uncle Dick were a huge part of his early years of hunting. His home building genius was shown again and again while helping build a home for his daughter and a few years later for his son. He helped anyone who needed help with a project and loved every minute. He and Ella loved to travel and spent every summer visiting family in Kansas and friends in Arkansas. They also spent a few years as snowbirds and enjoyed exploring Yuma in the winter.



Ella developed Alzheimer's/Dementia and he insisted on taking care of her at home. Which he did for 11 years until she passed. He always followed through on his promises. His later years were spent hunting and fishing in Nevada, Idaho and Oregon. His trips to Oregon hunting with his cousins every winter were the highlight of his year! His son Bob took him on his boat fishing and also hunting at every opportunity. In 2017 he and Bob got to travel to Washington, D.C. with Honor Flight Nevada. It was a trip of a lifetime for both of them.At home he loved attending any and all soccer games, orchestra performances, kids birthday parties, band performances and Saturday night dinner with the great-grandkids. He also never missed Sunday morning breakfasts with the whole family. This past year he started joining the wonderful group of people at the Sun Valley Senior Center for lunch. He loved visiting with them and getting to know them.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Irwin "Jack" Smith and Emma Smith, sister Ruth Ellen Richards (Ron).He is survived by Sister Claudette Russell (Tom).Son Robert I. Smith (Nancy), Daughter Pamela Mentzer (Gary), Granddaughters Alysha Saffa (Khaled), Audrey Hopfensperger (Dale), Monica Hunt (Kyle), ten great grandchilden and numerous cousins.



His family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and kind words for a man who was larger than life to all that were fortunate enough to know him.



Services will be held June 19, 2019 at Walton Funeral Home 875 W. Second St. Reno, NV 89503. Viewing from 10am until services at 11am.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or Honor Flight Nevada.



The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Robert's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary