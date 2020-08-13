Robert Lincoln Allee
Reno - Robert Lincoln Allee, son of Henry and Lula Allee, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Reno, NV at age 87. He was married to Anna Allee for 66 years.
They had 3 children: daughter, Robin Butler and sons, Robert Allee and James Allee. He had 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Robert worked for Chevron Refinery in El Segundo until he retired.
He was proud to be a veteran.
He loved playing and joking with his grandchildren, enjoyed water skiing, fishing, camping, motorcycle riding, and traveling. He listened to music- especially Johnny Cash.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4-6PM at the Walton's Sierra Chapel: 875 W. 2nd St. Reno,NV 89503. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on August 21,2020 at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery: 14 Veterans Way Fernley, NV 89408.
The family invites you to leave a condolence message on the Book of Memories at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com