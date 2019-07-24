Services
Inurnment
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery
Fernley, NV
Resources
Reno - June 5, 1934 - July 19, 2019

Born in Detroit, Michigan to Theodore Charles Nutter and Virginia Mae (BeVier) Nutter.

Robert lived in Grosse Point Woods then moved to Farmington, Michigan. He went through Navy boot camp between junior and senior year in high school at Grosse lle Naval Air Station MI. After senior year in high school he joined the Air Force. After Tech school he was assigned to Stead Air Force Base, Reno NV in January of 1953. Soon after he met a beautiful local girl, Joy Dacus, and married her in Virginia City on New Years 1953. They were blessed with a little girl, Vickie Lynn, in September of 1954, a son, Dana Brent, in 1957 and another girl, Cindy Lee, in May of 1960. Robert spent 20 years in the Air Force and had numerous isolated assignments overseas without his family during which his wife, Joy, held the family together. After retiring from the Air Force, Robert worked in trucking, warehousing and distribution until he retired in 1999. After retiring, Robert and Joy traveled and snow birded until 2010 when Joy became ill and they moved back to Reno permanently.

Robert is survived by his daughter: Vickie Lynn Nutter; son, Dana Brent Nutter, and daughter-in-law, Carol Nutter; 6 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy G. (Dacus) Nutter, and his daughter, Cindy Lee (Nutter) Koetsier.

Inurnment with Full Military Honors will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 24, 2019
