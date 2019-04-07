|
Robert Merlin Tull, Sr.
- - On Friday, March 29, 2019, Robert Merlin Tull, Sr, passed away due to natural causes at Renown Medical Facility, Reno, NV. "Bob" was born October 27, 1927, in Marysville, CA, and lived 91 happy years.
Bob married Arline Mildred Margaret Anderson March 13, 1948, in San Carlos, CA. They were married for 63 years. Arline, born in Edmonton, Canada, November 22, 1931, was 79 when she passed away June 18, 2011, due to breast cancer. Bob and Arline had four children; Gloria Anne Lamb (Sun Valley, NV), Patricia Rose Rose (Deceased), Robert Merlin Tull, Jr, (Gastonia, NC), and John Marvin Tull (Louisburg, NC). Pat's accidental death in 2012 was a great shock to Bob. They had 7 grand-children; John Lamb, Natalie Tull, Robert Tull III, Brian Tull, Ben Tull, Roman Tull, and Larrisa Crossfield Tachis; and, numerous great-grand-children.
Bob and Arline bought their first house in South San Francisco, CA, in 1951, where they lived for 36 years before finally settling in the Reno, NV, area.
He was very fond of gardening and loved to watch plants grow. He had great interest in new automobiles and enjoyed real estate so much that after he retired he took community college classes on the subject, just for the fun of it. He loved to watch "the ponies run" and could be known to toss a nice bowling ball.
He served in the Navy during World War II which may have contributed to his desire to ocean cruise. Among his cruises were a 14 day Panama Canal trip and a 21 day round-trip cruise from Los Angeles to Hawaii. He loved listening to the "Rat Pack" era of music and could be heard singing along as he drove to Hobeys Casino to play his favorite game of video poker.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019