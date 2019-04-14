|
|
Robert Nicholas Calderone
Reno - Robert Nicholas Calderone passed away on April 11, 2019, with his daughter by his side. He was born on February 9, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, to Angelina (LaRusso) and Leonardo Calderone. Raised in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, he moved to Nevada in 1966, met his beloved wife, and stayed for just over forty years. Together, they moved to the East Coast in 2007 to be closer to their daughter.
Robert was known for his "playful spirit"; his quick wit; his ever-growing piles of books; his generosity; and his love of horse racing, baseball, single-malt scotch, Italian food, and poker. Above all else, he loved his family—most especially his wife, daughter, and two grandchildren—with all his heart.
Robert graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor's degree and from Fordham University with a Master's degree, both in psychology. He continued his graduate studies at the University of Nevada, Reno, and embarked upon a long career in the Nevada state and local governments. He rose through the ranks to become Chief of the Parole and Probation Department for the State of Nevada. He was later appointed Director of Juvenile Services for Washoe County, a role in which he served until his retirement. As Director, he spearheaded many new initiatives during his long tenure, including the establishment of a residential center for at-risk youth. Throughout his career, he volunteered on many nonprofit boards, such as the Children's Cabinet and Foster Grandparents. After his retirement, he continued to serve the community as the Director of the Senior Companions Program.
Beloved husband of the late Pamela (Seba) Calderone. Loving and devoted father of Taylor Minervini (husband Anthony). Doting and adoring grandfather of Pamela Minervini and Marco Minervini. Dear brother of Dr. Gerald Calderone.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to at http://donate.lls.org.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019