Robert (Bob) O'Rourke
Cranford - Robert (Bob) O'Rourke was born on September 14th,1934 in Cranford, New Jersey, youngest child to Richard (Dick) and Irene O'Rourke. His father was second generation Irish immigrants who arrived in 1884. Growing up, Bob enjoyed playing football, ice hockey, and running track. He attended St. Joseph's College, a Jesuit college in Philadelphia, where he studied Political Science, Theology and Philosophy. He had a great love of flying and pursued the interest in the Air Force ROTC. He also organized a flying club. Bob graduated in 1957. Due to color blindness between blue and green, he could not do his military service for the Air Force, instead he served in the Marine's at Paris Island—an achievement he was always proud of.
As a youth, Bob was something of a daredevil. He often did acrobatics in his airplane, flew backward and even buzzed his high school's football game. This last shenanigan is how his mother discovered that her son had a pilot's license. Apparently, the local police gave her a call.
He met his wife, Mary Jenkins, in Scottsdale, Arizona and married her in 1963. While living in St. Paul, their eldest daughter Kathleen was born in 1965. After moving to Los Angeles, their second daughter, Karen (Malik) was born in 1968.
Bob was an excellent salesman who thrived in his career. He had various roles as salesman, sales manager and Director of Business Development. He had over 26 different jobs during his career and held six different licenses. They were: private pilot's license, real estate/broker's license, Series 3 license, Series 6 license (commodities), Series 7 license (equities), Series 25 license (management covering all securities series).
Bob retired in 1997. He continued his love of travel and discovery of new places often behind the wheel of his beloved 2000 Jaguar XJR.
Bob passed away very peacefully surrounded by family at Sky Peaks Holiday Retirement on February 24th at 11:30 AM. He is survived by his sister, Jeanne Hersam, aged 87, his two daughters Kathleen O'Rourke, married to Jack Sheridan and Karen Malik, married to Fady Malik, as well as his ex-wife, Mary, and six grandchildren: the Sheridans; Louis, 20, Hannah, 17, Liping, 13 and the Maliks; Nicole, 18, Natalie, 16, and Ryan, 12. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, great ability to tell a story and strong commitment to family. He was always there—he made it to the grandchildren's big moments. We love him very much and miss him
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019