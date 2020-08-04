1/1
Robert Olivas
Robert Olivas

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Robert Olivas, loving son, and brother, died at the age of 50 after fighting a courageous battle against Multiple Myeloma, a bone marrow cancer.

Robert was born on December 31, 1969 in Reno, NV to Mike and Helen Olivas.

Rob was an athlete from a young age. He participated and excelled in organized youth and high school sports and graduated from Wooster High School in 1988 where he was later inducted into the Wooster High School Hall of Fame for his participation in football and baseball.

After high school he continued to be active, participating in adult league baseball as well as having a passion for skiing with his friends.

Robert went on to obtain his BS in Psychology and a master's degree in social work and was currently employed as a Social Worker at Carson High School where he loved his Carson High School family and students.

Rob is survived by his parents Mike and Helen Olivas, his brother Paul Olivas, and his many friends whom he loved dearly and who loved him. The outpouring of support, kind words and good stories have been greatly appreciated. Rob will be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

No funeral service is planned at this time but there will be a Celebration of Life later.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
