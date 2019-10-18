Resources
Robert Russell Stoddard Jr.

Robert Russell Stoddard Jr. Obituary
Robert Russell Stoddard, Jr.

Robert Russell Stoddard, Jr. went home to the Lord October 8, 2019. He was 86 years old. Born May 24, 1933 in Los Angeles, to Robert Russell Sr. and Mabel Elizabeth (Connelly) Stoddard. Bob earned his Bachelor of Science at UCLA and his master's degree from Colorado School of Mines. He worked in geology and oil exploration for Chevron Corporation for 27 years. He is survived by Julia (Merrill) Stoddard, his devoted wife of 43 years; brother Tom (Carol); sons, Steven (Melinda), Jeffrey (Sabrina), and David (Suzie); stepchildren, Michael (Debra) and Julianne (Jeff); and fourteen loving grandchildren.

Since retiring, Bob and Julia had resided in Alamo, CA; Sedona, AZ; Durango, CO; and the Kohala Coast of Hawaii before settling in Reno. Bob was always an active member of their church, holding leadership positions in several Episcopal parishes. In Reno, Bob and Julia attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Sparks. He was a member of their Praise Team, singing and playing the baritone ukulele.

Funeral services will be held December 14, 2019 at 11AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Sparks. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Memorial Fund.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
