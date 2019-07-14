|
|
Robert (Bob) Sarasua passed away in Reno, Nevada on June 26, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1926 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Luis Sarasua and Pearl Rena Sarasua. He was very proud of his Spanish and Basque heritage. He married Athalie (Sally) Lucia on September 5, 1968. She passed away on February 20, 2009, in Florida.
Robert moved to Reno at an early age and graduated Reno High School in 1945. He attended the University of Nevada for two years and served in the United States Army of Occupation in Japan at the end of World War II. He lived in Winnemucca, Nevada in the 1950's where he worked all facets of jobs at the First National Bank of Nevada, especially valued as a teller because he spoke Spanish. Subsequently he moved to Los Angeles where he worked for 30 years as a hydrographer for the Los Angeles Flood Control District. After retiring he and Sally moved to Edgewater, Florida. On Sally's passing, Bob returned to Winnemucca for a few years and then to Carson City and Reno.
Bob loved riding motorcycles starting with a Royal Enfield and riding his Gold Wing across the United States and into Mexico well into his 80's.
He is survived by his sister, Inez Davis; his niece, Alicia Cramer (Martin); his nephew, Alan Davis (Lisa); and his nephew, Tim Davis (Adrian). He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Luis; his wife, Sally; brother-in-law, Gene Davis; and nephew, Lyle Davis. Robert will be interred at the Veterans' Cemetery in Fernley at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 14, 2019