|
|
Robert W. Rayppy, resident of Sparks, NV passed away on August 14th, 2019 after a long illness.
Robert was a tremendous family man and proud American that was born on November 5th, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN to William and Almeda Rayppy. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he married Patricia (Richmond) and moved back to Minnesota where he graduated with a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Minnesota. After graduation, Robert resided in Santa Maria, Walnut and Mission Viejo California with his retirement in 1991. In 1999, Robert and Patricia moved to Sparks, NV to be closer to their twin granddaughters.
Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Chess, his parents, brother Don Weaver and sisters Marge Hanson and Dorothy Loveless.
Robert is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Debra Reu Boiu, son David Rayppy and granddaughters Alexandra Rayppy, Courtney Rayppy and Savannah Chess.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019