Roberta Dawn Benjamin
Reno - Roberta "Kathy" Benjamin-Harrison Aka was born June 4, 1958 in Schurz, Nv to Leonard Benjamin and Roseanne Lowery. Roberta entered eternal life March 5, 2020 after a battle with cancer at Renown in Reno, Nv.
Roberta is proceeded in death by her husband James Harrison, her mother Roseanne Lowery, father Leonard Benjamin, and numerous relatives and friends.
She was survived by her daughter Tami Harrison, sister Melva Lowery, sister Melinda Lowery, sister Terri Keizer, brother Michael Lowery, brother Melvin Lowery, granddaughter Kimora Harrison, Grandson Liam Harrison, Grandson Brody button Wadsworth, Grandson Zayne Harrison, numerous nieces/nephews, and cousins/dear friends.
Funeral services will be held March 21, 2020 at 12 pm in Walker California at the Antelope Valley Community Center. Burial to follow at the Antelope Valley Cemetary, and dinner to follow back at the Antelope Valley Community center. Food donations are greatly appreciated.
Roberta was a mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend. She impacted lives instantly with her bright smile. She will be greatly missed by many.
The family would like to thank those that helped along this journey, the transportation drivers, nurses, doctors, specialists, and anyone who mentally and physically. Kind words go a long way, and are important more than you think. May God bless each and every one of you for making my mother feel like she was in good hands, and had held each of you close to her hearts.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020