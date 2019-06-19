|
|
Roca Lynn Crosby-Mitchell
Reno - Roca Lynn Crosby-Mitchell, age 55, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her home in Reno. She was born to Katherine Washington and Roy Crosby, Sr. in Reno, NV and was the oldest of 10 siblings.
Roca is survived by her loving husband, Sean Mitchell; her parents Katherine Washington (George) and Roy Crosby Sr. (Jeannette); sons, Terrence Spann (Lauren) and Sean Mitchell Jr.; daughters, Ste'Vonna Green, Jordan Mitchell, Charinthia Mitchell, and Seanshane Mitchell; 9 grandchildren, 6 sisters and brothers, 2 aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her grandparents, a sister and 2 brothers preceded her in death. Roca loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Greater Light Christen Center and will be remembered as a bright and shining light to everyone she met.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11am at Greater Light Christian Center, 2400 W. 7th Street, Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 19, 2019