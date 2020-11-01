Rochelle Maclean Brown
Reno - Rochelle Maclean Brown ("Aimee"), age 86, of Reno, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on October 29, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born on September 29, 1934, in Reno, Nevada, a daughter of the late George and Adele Maclean.
Rochelle is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ray, daughter Lisa Rollins (Brian) of Reno; son Ray Brown, Jr. (Sharon) of Las Vegas; son, Leon Brown (Cesca) of Folsom, CA; son, Eric Brown (Angelica) of Reno; daughter, Kristi Paquette (Brian) of Reno; and son, Damon Brown (Young) of Thornton, CO; her grandchildren, Aris Rollins, Brady Rollins, Ray Brown III (Andrea), Joseph Brown, Justin Rollins, Olivia Meier (Jace), Elizabeth Schalo (Reed), Maria Magana, Zachary Paquette, Emily Sturge (Collin), Andrew Brown, Campbell Brown, Nicholas Brown, and Leah Paquette; Great-Grandchildren Aisley Rollins; Aviana Rollins; Bodhi Meier; and Tatum Meier. She also leaves behind her brother, George Maclean (Barbara) and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews and other family.
Rochelle was a true life-long member of "old-Reno" where relationships are multi-generational, run deeply loyal and last a lifetime. She attended Mt. Rose Elementary, Billinghurst Junior High, and was a proud member of the first graduating class of the "new" Reno High School. She attended the University of Nevada Reno and earned a degree in elementary education. During her college years and throughout her adult life she held dear her membership in, and friendships from, Tri-Delta Sorority and remained an active alumnus that included her two daughters and two granddaughters attaining legacy membership.
Rochelle was grounded in her spirituality and was steadfast in her priorities, which were her husband, her family and her life-long friends, in that order, although she always treated everyone as if they were her top priority.
She loved with great passion; was generous and selfless without constraint; was forgiving without judgment or condition; and patient, caring and compassionate without limitation. She will be missed by all whom she touched, but never forgotten.
