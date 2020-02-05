|
In Loving Memory
RICKY WOODRING
2-1-1981 - 11-16-1998
Dear Ricky,
Today we recognize the day of your birth into this world. We celebrate how you touched and inspired the hearts of all that knew and loved you. Your family, friends, classmates, and teammates feel your spirit still to this day. When you left to be with the Lord in November 1998, it was the saddest day of my life. Your passing has helped me truly understand how the Holy Spirit works. It never dies, for that spirit lives forever. The Ricky Woodring Memorial Fund Raisers have produced scholarships for students at Galena High School for twenty years straight. It also is funding the Ricky Woodring Sports Complex at Galena High. But most important to me is that your spirit is more alive than ever in the hearts and minds of all who knew you. We are all knocking on heavens door...I truly believe you will be there when it opens for me. Uncle Charlie...
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020