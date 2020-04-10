|
Roderick Duncan Sage, M.D.
With great sadness, the family of Roderick D. Sage M.D. bids farewell to their beloved patriarch, who passed at the age of 94 on March 29, 2020. Rod was a long-time Reno dermatologist who lived his life with grace, humor and charm, traits that endeared him to all who knew him.
He was born to Erwin Sage and Katherine Sage on February 13, 1926 and lived his early years in Eagle Grove, Iowa where his father was the town physician. The family subsequently settled in Burlington, Iowa, where Rod graduated from high school in 1943, after which he joined the US Navy in support of the war effort. After the war, Rod attended the University of Iowa and then Stanford Medical School, receiving his M.D. in 1953. While at Stanford, he courted Jacquelin Price of Los Altos, California who was attending the University of California, Berkeley. With their marriage in June of 1952, a long-standing Cal and Stanford rivalry was established in the Sage household, leading to years of pranks and mirth. After training in dermatology, the newly minted specialist moved his young family from San Francisco to Reno in 1958, where he pursued private practice until 1997. He also served on the UNR medical school faculty as a clinical physician. In retirement Rod became an accomplished writer, publishing numerous stories and historical pieces, including a history of "Operation Roads End", a post-war naval operation he participated in that scuttled the Japanese submarine fleet. He noted in his article that his ship the Nerius sank more enemy submarines than any other ship in history - 24 of them in a single day.
As a youth, Rod developed a love of history and later pursued it as his favorite pastime. He was inspired by the story of our nation's founding and its trial in the Civil War, but also by his rich experiences from the 1930's to the New Millennium. He spoke of road-trips with his family across Depression-era America, of his visit to the ruins of Nagasaki as a young sailor in the immediate aftermath of the war, and of experiences as a medical resident in the segregated South in the early 1950's. Later on, he witnessed the explosive growth of Reno from the biggest little city when it was still little, to the modern metropolis it has become. With his move to Reno in the late 1950's, he joined a cadre of young physicians named Ervin, Rosenauer, Roberts, Feltner, and Davis. With numerous others, they would transform and advance the medical profession in Northern Nevada, and along the way, would become best of friends who stood by each other until the very end.
Rod was an avid skier with a particular fondness for Slide Mountain and Alpine Meadows, preferring old long boards and wide sweeping turns into his eighties. He loved exploring the Nevada landscape, hunting ducks at Stillwater, and sailing on Lake Tahoe. Even when conditions were harsh, Rod was in his element, whether it was a sailing before a hell-wind on Lake Tahoe with his pals, shivering in a Stillwater duck blind, or plummeting down the ski hill when the light was flat, the wind bitter, and the snow hard as concrete.
Rod Sage is survived by his four sons, Jonathan, Jefferson, Rowan and Andrew, their wives Darla, Tina, Tammy and Shelley, and five grandchildren, Anne, Kate, Carolyn, Sara, and Livia. He was preceded in death in 2015 by his beloved Jackie after 63 years of happy matrimony. In the months before his passing, he was blessed with the birth of two great-grandchildren, Christopher and Halo.
The family intends to hold a memorial service when the COVID-19 emergency has passed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020