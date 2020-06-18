Roderick Gierhart MacKay
Reno - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roderick Gierhart MacKay on June 9, 2020 at 68 years old.
Rod was born on Dec. 31, 1951 in Santa Monica, California to Nancy Mae Gierhart and William Robert MacKay. For years he thought that the whole world was celebrating his birthday!
As a kid, Rod and his family moved around LA County before going to Auburn, and then to Reno where he attended Reno High School. Next came some business studies at UNR where he was part of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He was the house prankster and always making people laugh. At this point, he found himself as the lead singer of the rock band Fiver. He was on cloud nine with the band and their gigs.
Rod went on to manage Rapscallion before opening a couple of his own restaurants; MacKay's and The Hilltop Grill. His friends and family will cherish the memories they have enjoying good food and drinks together. He was such a fun guy to be around. His witty and sarcastic jokes will be sorely missed.
Rod started selling cars at Reno Toyota and Dolan Lexus where he was top salesman many times. From there he went on to manage the Dolan family's properties - a job that he thoroughly enjoyed.
Throughout his life, Rod loved the outdoors and spent many memorable times camping, boating, biking, gardening and going to baseball and basketball games.
In 2016, the delight of his life, his daughter Evangeline, was born. She was his pride and joy and he thrived as a dad. We hope that she will be able to remember the fun and the love that they shared.
Rod joins in heaven his parents and his oldest brother, Don MacKay. He is survived by his beloved 4 year old daughter, Evangeline Mae MacKay-Recinos, her 3 siblings, and their mother, Sandra Recinos. He is also survived by his older brother Bruce MacKay, 3 nieces and 1 nephew, and their children.
Rod's wit, humor, love, and loyalty will be missed by so many. In his memory, consider donating to the fund created for his four year old daughter at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/im-a-lucky-guy
Additionally, take a shot of top shelf tequila and smile at the memories you have with this incredible man. Peace in heaven, Rod.
Reno - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roderick Gierhart MacKay on June 9, 2020 at 68 years old.
Rod was born on Dec. 31, 1951 in Santa Monica, California to Nancy Mae Gierhart and William Robert MacKay. For years he thought that the whole world was celebrating his birthday!
As a kid, Rod and his family moved around LA County before going to Auburn, and then to Reno where he attended Reno High School. Next came some business studies at UNR where he was part of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He was the house prankster and always making people laugh. At this point, he found himself as the lead singer of the rock band Fiver. He was on cloud nine with the band and their gigs.
Rod went on to manage Rapscallion before opening a couple of his own restaurants; MacKay's and The Hilltop Grill. His friends and family will cherish the memories they have enjoying good food and drinks together. He was such a fun guy to be around. His witty and sarcastic jokes will be sorely missed.
Rod started selling cars at Reno Toyota and Dolan Lexus where he was top salesman many times. From there he went on to manage the Dolan family's properties - a job that he thoroughly enjoyed.
Throughout his life, Rod loved the outdoors and spent many memorable times camping, boating, biking, gardening and going to baseball and basketball games.
In 2016, the delight of his life, his daughter Evangeline, was born. She was his pride and joy and he thrived as a dad. We hope that she will be able to remember the fun and the love that they shared.
Rod joins in heaven his parents and his oldest brother, Don MacKay. He is survived by his beloved 4 year old daughter, Evangeline Mae MacKay-Recinos, her 3 siblings, and their mother, Sandra Recinos. He is also survived by his older brother Bruce MacKay, 3 nieces and 1 nephew, and their children.
Rod's wit, humor, love, and loyalty will be missed by so many. In his memory, consider donating to the fund created for his four year old daughter at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/im-a-lucky-guy
Additionally, take a shot of top shelf tequila and smile at the memories you have with this incredible man. Peace in heaven, Rod.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.