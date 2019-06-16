|
Rodger Whitten Simpson, Jr.
Las Vegas - January 13, 1926 ~ May 24, 2019
Rodger Whitten Simpson, Jr., passed away peacefully in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his daughter, Janet, at his side. He was born in Vallejo, California to Rodger Whitten and Grace (Fowles) Simpson. His parents, sisters Trew and Mary, and wife Patricia "Jill" Simpson preceded Rodger in death.
Rodger was a member of the Episcopal Church and attended school at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York where he sang in the boys' choir. Later he also lived in San Diego and Hawaii. He graduated from Tamalpais High School in Marin County, California.
After serving two years as a 3rd Mate in the Merchant Marine during World War II, he attended UC Berkeley. He married Patricia "Jill" Patchen, in 1949 and became a devoted husband and father. He created beautiful family homes in Alameda and Pleasant Hill. In 1961, Rodger and Jill and their two daughters, Carol and Janet, moved to Reno.
Rodger became a licensed architect in both California and Nevada. He headed his own architectural firm in the Reno area for 27 years. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects, president of the Northern Nevada Chapter of the A.I.A., president of the Nevada Association of Architects, chairman of the Regional Planning Commission for Reno, Sparks and Washoe County, a member of the Nevada State Board of Fire Services, and an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association.
Simpson was a licensed private pilot, a pylon judge for the Reno Air Races for 7 years, Assistant Chief Pylon Judge for the Reno Air Races for 5 years, and a member of the Washoe County Sheriffs Aero Squadron. He was president of Gourmet Toastmasters International, a member of the Kerak Temple Guard and the Reno Men's Golf Club, and a certified scuba diver.
After losing his loving wife of 62 years, Rodger moved to Las Vegas in 2015 to be close to his daughter Janet. He enjoyed new friends and good care at Las Ventanas senior living community.
Surviving him are his two daughters, Carol and Janet; three grandchildren, Garrett, Lindsay and Sam; 3 great grandchildren, Emily, Ivan and Sydney; and his nieces and nephews: Scott, Rodger, Gretchen, Ellie, Peter, Martha, Virginia and Kenneth.
At Rodger's request, there will be no funeral. A private family gathering will take place at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 16, 2019