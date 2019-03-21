Services
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1259 St. Alberts Dr.
Reno, NV
Rodolfo "Rudy" Cruz

Rodolfo "Rudy" Cruz Obituary
Rodolfo "Rudy" Cruz

Reno - Rodolfo "Rudy" Cruz, age 63, Reno, NV. Passed away suddenly Saturday March 9, 2019. Husband to Patricia "Trish" Cruz, married 34 years.

Rudy worked for the National weather service 34 years as a weather specialist. He enjoyed spending time with friends, family and his loving wife. He will always be remembered for his caring, loving nature and amazing infectious laugh.

There will be services held on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church

1259 St. Alberts Dr. Reno NV 89503. There will be a viewing at 11:15 am prior to the services.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
