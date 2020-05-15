|
Roger Alan Harvey
Tucson, AZ - Roger Alan Harvey passed away May 9, 2020 in Oro Valley, AZ from complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Roger was born November 21,1932 in Lennox, Iowa the son of Vernon and Florence Harvey.
In 1934 the family moved to Southern California. Roger was baptized in the First Brethren Church. He went to school in Compton, CA and graduated High School in 1951. Roger joined the US Navy in 1951 and served until 1955. He served during the Korean conflict on aircraft carriers and battleships as an electrician's mate. He loved serving on aircraft carriers and spent much of his free time on deck watching launch and landing operations. He said it was better than any movie he's ever seen.
Roger married June Barrett on March 4, 1954. They lived in Chico, CA for 7 years where three of their children were born; Gay, Larry, and Mark. Roger and June and their new family moved to Reno, NV in 1962 and added their daughter Mary in 1967. They divorced in 1972.
Roger married the love of his life, Edie Narum, on November 21, 1973 in Reno, NV. They joined the Evangelical Lutheran Church. The couple lived and worked in Reno, NV until 1997 when they moved to Tucson, AZ. Roger and Edie traveled the world extensively during their retirement in Tucson, AZ. Roger loved to golf and spent many hours on the courses of Tucson. Roger was a smart, clever, and wonderful man with an amazing sense of humor. He was a great husband, father, and friend.
Roger was a working member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 401, for 35 years. Roger worked with his father Vernon at ACME Electric for many years wiring many warehouses, distributions centers, hotel-casinos, and other buildings in the Reno-Sparks area. He retired in 1994.
He was preceded in death by his father Vernon, mother Florence and brother Phillip. He is survived by his wife Edie Harvey, his sister Janette, his 4 children Gay Lewis, Larry Harvey, Mark Harvey and Mary El-Ebrashi, and his 4 step children Mark Narum, Michelle Morris, Jeff Narum and Jackie Gullihur, ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020